Look inside Derbyshire town's newest Spanish restaurant San Pedro which also has a cocktail and wine bar

San Pedro is Buxton’s newest restaurant and unlike Santiago, which opened in autumn 2021 by the same family, this new eatery has a wine bar with cocktails which serves small plates and an upstairs area for fine dining.

Owner Harriet Tobias said: “We’re so excited to bring another taste of Spain to Buxton this time with an a la carte menu.”

The menu, which has steak, chicken and fish dishes, uses lots of regional Spanish products to bring that authentic taste as well as creating classic Spanish dishes as well.

Harriet said: “We know tapas isn’t for everyone so we wanted to offer something different.

“We are doing pre-theatre dining but also offering Sunday roasts.

“However these are Sunday roasts Spanish style.

“We will be using Iberian pork in the stuffing and Spanish wine in the gravy.”

But for those who want a more authentic taste San Pedro will be offering paella on Sundays as well.

“It’s a meal made with love, just like a Sunday roast,” says Harriet.

“It brings people together to share good times and food and it’s already proving really popular.”Harriet’s parent's James and Sandra took over the former Indian Palace and completely renovated it and opened it to the public at the end of last month.

“My dad loves Spain and he regularly still finds time to go and unwind in his favourite country and come back with new delicious items to incorporate into the menus.

“We have a passion for our produce and have brought that to Buxton.”

That is not all the team have brought to Buxton, the new venture has created up to 20 jobs and some of those include apprentices from Buxton and Leek College.

Harriet said: “Not everyone is academic and that’s ok - we have some great young people who are going to be brilliant in the hospitality industry and it seems the right thing to do to give back and support the next generation.”

To book a table at the Cavendish Circus restaurant call 07894 961140.

