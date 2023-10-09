News you can trust since 1855
In pictures: 16 babies new-born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day since 2009

Pictured here are 16 bundles of joy born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in Chesterfield during the last 14 years.
By Ben McVay
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST

Buzzing dads and exhausted mums can be seen holding their brand new babies.

Many of them were snapped over the years by Derbyshire Times photographers at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, having just gone through one of life's most emotional experiences.

While others are shown at home, having already been given the all clear to leave the maternity unit with their tiny miracles.

16 babies new-born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day since 2009

1. In pictures

16 babies new-born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day since 2009 Photo: National World

Pictured here with mum Amie-Jo Lockwood, of Killamarsh, Christmas, 2013

2. Levi Booker

Pictured here with mum Amie-Jo Lockwood, of Killamarsh, Christmas, 2013 Photo: Brian Eyre

Paul and Alison Humphreys with daughter Jennifer and new baby Thomas

3. Thomas Humphreys

Paul and Alison Humphreys with daughter Jennifer and new baby Thomas Photo: RKH

Carla Millan with baby Lucy on the neonatal unit

4. Baby Lucy

Carla Millan with baby Lucy on the neonatal unit Photo: Terry Walden

