With snow on the ground, twinkling lights and tranquil music it was like stepping into a winter wonderland when we arrived at the summit following an atmospheric cable car ride in the dark.

We were greeted by a very friendly member of staff who explained the route we'd take through enchanting illuminated gardens and along woodland paths.

We were all wrapped up warm and it felt quite magical as we adventured along the trail so much so I was half expecting to see Santa and his elves busy at work in a woodland home.

There were lots of interesting things to take in around every corner from giant water lilies to a sparkling fairy gathering, with an incredible view over the valley below.

After a pit stop for delicious pizza - jacket potatoes, hotdogs and hot chocolates were also available - my girls absolutely loved toasting marshmallows around a glowing fire pit.

We also popped into the Masson Pavilion for an exhibition on Christmases of the past and finally a quick look in the gift shop.

One thing that really made our visit extra enjoyable was the enthusiasm of staff who were ready to help at every turn. I wasn't sure if it was just opening night excitement or the staff are always this friendly but it was a really lovely atmosphere.

Experiencing the Heights of Abraham at night during the winter is new this year and the attraction is currently closed during the day. The Winter Lights Trail runs from 4.30pm until December 30, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day with the 2025 season beginning in February.

Tickets are priced at: £21 adult; £15 child (under 3 years and carers free) This event is not included in the annual pass as it is outside of the main season.

More more visit https://www.heightsofabraham.com/

