Here's some eggs-citing things to do with kids in the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire area this Easter - including Easter egg hunts, LEGO building fun and the chance to meet Peter Rabbit

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, finding something to keep the kids entertained can often be a little more difficult than you think.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT

Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam, running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more their cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone.

Here we have put together some usfeful ideas to help the Easter break go that little bit quicker, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website and Destination Chesterfield.

Experience a nature-inspired workshop where you'll have the opportunity to make adorable air-dry clay bunnies. Venue: Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre. Time: 30 Mar 10:30 - 12:00.

1. Bunny making in Sherwood Forest

Get creative this half term with the Big Brick Build at Bolsover Castle! Become master builders and help bring history to life with LEGO® bricks.

2. The Big Brick Build at Bolsover Castle – 6th – 14th April

Get your thinking caps on and crack on with an Easter Adventure Quest at Bolsover Castle this half-term holiday. Hunt for clues in the castle grounds, track down the Easter eggs and get rewarded with a tasty chocolate treat!

3. Easter Adventure Quest – 23rd March – 14th April

Explore Hardwick with the family this Easter, as you uncover the different activity trail stations inspired by Hardwick collections, nature in the gardens & parkland. Once you have completed all of the activities, leave your mark by planting a seed. Plus, every child will leave with a prize.

4. Easter at Hardwick – 29th March – 14th April

