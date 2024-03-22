Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam, running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more their cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone.

Here we have put together some usfeful ideas to help the Easter break go that little bit quicker, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website and Destination Chesterfield.

Tell us what is your favourite day out in our area and why via our social media channels.

1 . Bunny making in Sherwood Forest Experience a nature-inspired workshop where you'll have the opportunity to make adorable air-dry clay bunnies. Venue: Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre. Time: 30 Mar 10:30 - 12:00. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

2 . The Big Brick Build at Bolsover Castle – 6th – 14th April Get creative this half term with the Big Brick Build at Bolsover Castle! Become master builders and help bring history to life with LEGO® bricks. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography Photo Sales

3 . Easter Adventure Quest – 23rd March – 14th April Get your thinking caps on and crack on with an Easter Adventure Quest at Bolsover Castle this half-term holiday. Hunt for clues in the castle grounds, track down the Easter eggs and get rewarded with a tasty chocolate treat! Photo: Matthew Jones Photography Photo Sales