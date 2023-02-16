Here are 15 of the highest rated nursery schools around Chesterfield - based on Google reviews

Sending your child off to nursery school is a landmark day and also an exciting day for any parent.

But it, of course, comes with some mixed emotions with any parent missing their child and also some worrying whether their youngster will be in a safe pair of hands.

It’s a tough decision as to which nursery school is best to choose. With that in mind we’ve checked out the Google rankings to bring you a list of the best rated nurseries and day care centres around Chesterfield. Each place has a rating out of five stars.

Tell us which is your preferred choice and why on our social media channels.

1 . Lamb Setts Nursery School - 66 Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield "Brilliant nursery - very clean and safe environment for the littles ones to play and learn with lots of indoor and out doors activities . Staff are wonderful." - Rated: 4.8

2 . Kids Planet North Wingfield - 1 The Grn, North Wingfield "Lovely and tidy. brilliant staff and great for the kids. Shop next door and easy access with parking." - Rated: 4.8

3 . Kids Planet Brampton - Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield "Can't recommend highly enough! Staff and manager are lovely, helpful and amazing with the kids." - Rated: 5 star

4 . Playbox Day Nursery - 29 Ashgate Rd, Chesterfield "Highly recommend this nursery. Our little one as been going for around 3 years and he loves it." - Rated: 4.2