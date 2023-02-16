News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
"My son loves to go to this nursery. Lovely manager and staff. Our boy developed a lot since started to go to this nursery." - Rated: 5 star

Here are 15 of the highest rated nursery schools around Chesterfield - based on Google reviews

Sending your child off to nursery school is a landmark day and also an exciting day for any parent.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

But it, of course, comes with some mixed emotions with any parent missing their child and also some worrying whether their youngster will be in a safe pair of hands.

It’s a tough decision as to which nursery school is best to choose. With that in mind we’ve checked out the Google rankings to bring you a list of the best rated nurseries and day care centres around Chesterfield. Each place has a rating out of five stars.

Tell us which is your preferred choice and why on our social media channels.

1. Lamb Setts Nursery School - 66 Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield

"Brilliant nursery - very clean and safe environment for the littles ones to play and learn with lots of indoor and out doors activities . Staff are wonderful." - Rated: 4.8

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Kids Planet North Wingfield - 1 The Grn, North Wingfield

"Lovely and tidy. brilliant staff and great for the kids. Shop next door and easy access with parking." - Rated: 4.8

Photo: Kids Planet North Wingfield

Photo Sales

3. Kids Planet Brampton - Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield

"Can't recommend highly enough! Staff and manager are lovely, helpful and amazing with the kids." - Rated: 5 star

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Playbox Day Nursery - 29 Ashgate Rd, Chesterfield

"Highly recommend this nursery. Our little one as been going for around 3 years and he loves it." - Rated: 4.2

Photo: Playbox Day Nursery

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
GoogleChesterfield