The father of a terminally ill teen made homeless by flooding during Storm Babet says he is “overwhelmed” by donations and housing offers from members of the public.

Emily Eden with dad Richard Eden and mum Dawn

Richard Eden’s daughter Emily Eden, 18, is currently living in a hotel room with her family after they were forced to evacuate their home on Clay Cross’s Windermere Road.

Emily was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer just four weeks before her family home was inundated with flood water on October 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had been receiving palliative care at home at the time, her wish being to spend her final days in the house where she grew up.

Since news spread of the family’s sad story has spread, members of the community have offered their homes rent free, to pay the family’s hotel bill and started fundraising pages.

Speaking about the kind gestures, Richard said the family was “overwhelmed”.

He said: “We’ve had three offers of houses – people just coming out of the blue and offering their houses for free.

"Someone from our estate that we didn’t even know came and offered to pay the hotel bill for a fortnight.”

Friends of the family have already set up an online fundraising page which had raised nearly £4,000 at the time of writing.

Speaking about the donations and offers of housing, Richard said: “It’s unbelievable, the response is overwhelming.

“It’s overwhelming how good people are, the community is amazing. All the good that people are doing really helps.”

Despite numerous generous offers the family has so far been unable to find a house which can cater for Emily’s care needs.

As her condition deteriorates and mobility becomes more difficult, Richard says the teenager will need a bungalow.

He said: “Bungalows are very few and far between and at the moment she can manage stairs because she did at home.

"But it will come to the stage where she can’t – it would at least need a toilet downstairs.”

Meanwhile, Richard has been told by his insurer that the family home on Windermere Road is its “top priority” and work has already begun to clear it for contractors to begin restoration.