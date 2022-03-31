Eight adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption from the RSPCA in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

If you’d like to take any of the dogs featured in this article home with you, follow this link.
1. Shay
Shay is a shy eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier and may not enjoy the company of loud children, but will warm right up to you if you give him some time and space. He's also a very naturally intelligent dog and as such, he won't need much training. He's perfect for a relaxed household.
Photo: -
2. Skittles
Skittles has been with RSPCA for a while now - her wait for a loving home must seem endless. She's got plenty to offer, too - she's full of energy and character. Can you be the one to end her time out in the cold?
Photo: -
3. Bruno
Two-year-old Bruno is a rambunctious boy who will command the lion's share of your attention - he's like having a baby! In all the best ways, obviously. If you can keep up with him, he'll find a special place in your heart almost immediately.
Photo: -
4. Shiloh
Shiloh was severely overweight when he came into the RSPCA's care and struggles with knee problems, but this just makes him all the more endearing. He's very warm and gentle, but would be most comfortable living as the only pet in the house.
Photo: -