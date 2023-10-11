Clumber Park offers free day passes for families affected by Wilko redundancies
Hundreds of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire former workers at the chain have lost their jobs during a wave of closures in September and this month.
The Chesterfield town centre branch closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, while the Mansfield, Sutton and Worksop shops had their last days of trading at the end of last month.
In a bid to support ex-workers and their families Clumber Park are offering one day of free access to former workers and their loved ones.
Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland, walking and cycling trails, a woodland play park, a den building wood and indoor discovery centre.
Complimentary passes can be collected from Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, 100 - 102 Bridge Street, Worksop, between 9.30 and 2pm Monday to Friday.
The pass is valid from October 21 to November 5.