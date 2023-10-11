News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Clumber Park offers free day passes for families affected by Wilko redundancies

Families affected by redundancies at Wilko are being offered a Clumber Park free day pass at half-term.
By Ben McVay
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire former workers at the chain have lost their jobs during a wave of closures in September and this month.

The Chesterfield town centre branch closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, while the Mansfield, Sutton and Worksop shops had their last days of trading at the end of last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a bid to support ex-workers and their families Clumber Park are offering one day of free access to former workers and their loved ones.

Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland for free during half-termLittle ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland for free during half-term
Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland for free during half-term
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: From wine and chocolates to a 10 pence shopping bag – long time Chest...

Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland, walking and cycling trails, a woodland play park, a den building wood and indoor discovery centre.

Complimentary passes can be collected from Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, 100 - 102 Bridge Street, Worksop, between 9.30 and 2pm Monday to Friday.

The pass is valid from October 21 to November 5.

Related topics:Clumber ParkWilkoWorksopNottinghamshireDerbyshireMansfieldSuttonChesterfield