Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire former workers at the chain have lost their jobs during a wave of closures in September and this month.

The Chesterfield town centre branch closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, while the Mansfield, Sutton and Worksop shops had their last days of trading at the end of last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to support ex-workers and their families Clumber Park are offering one day of free access to former workers and their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland for free during half-term

Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland, walking and cycling trails, a woodland play park, a den building wood and indoor discovery centre.

Complimentary passes can be collected from Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, 100 - 102 Bridge Street, Worksop, between 9.30 and 2pm Monday to Friday.