Chesterfield's Sleeping Beauty panto is the perfect treat for the whole family

Chesterfield Theatres are joining forces once again with award-winning pantomime producers Paul Holman Associates to present Sleeping Beauty!

Pantomime returns unrestricted this year after Covid rules brought the curtain down. Last year audiences were kept at arms' length and many were often nervous to return to live theatre venues.

For the first time the production is being held at the Winding Wheel while the Pomegranate undergoes restoration.

After watching Beauty and the Beast at the Pomegranate last year I was a little unsure about how the Winding Wheel would fare compared to the atmosphere of the Victorian theatre but we had a great view from our seats in the first floor circle and were surrounded by cheerful families all adding to the feel-good spirit.

Ella Tweed plays the Guardian Fairy

Michelle Collins is the biggest star as the bad fairy Carabosse who had the audience booing with gusto from the beginning.

I haven't watched Britain’s Got Talent but Jai McDowall proved a worthy Pantomime hero with his powerful vocal performances.

Bringing the comedy, chaos and calamities to the production was Lloyd Warbey, host of the children’s TV classic Disney’s Art Attack.

A fantastical tale full of fairies, bravery and enchantment. Featuring all of the best-loved panto shenanigans live on stage

My little ones loved the fairies and they really enjoyed the ghosts in the wood scene, of course it's the same routine played out in every panto but they absolutely loved singing along to Sweet Caroline then screaming at the top of their lungs 'it's behind you'. It never gets old.Panto is the perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy but it's also incredibly important to our theatres. It's often the first production children see, hopefully enticing them to come back for more.It also generates around a quarter of the annual revenue for some venues with independent theatres across the UK fearing closure without strong ticket sales this Christmas.So support our local theatres and enjoy a fantastical tale full of fairies, bravery and enchantment, running until Tuesday January 03 2023 at the Winding Wheel Theatre.

