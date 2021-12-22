Chesterfield: Eight adorable cats and kittens looking for a forever home

Looking after a cat isn’t just something that you do for Christmas. It’s a commitment that will last for the duration of their lives – but it’s a commitment that’s so much more than simply “worth it”.
Any cats that are currently reserved haven’t been included, as they may not be up for adoption for much longer.
1. Glory
A shy cat who will require someone with a bit of experience to handle her, Glory is certainly worth the effort. If you'd like to adopt Glory, she'll come alongside another cat called Eve - who we'll be taking a look at next.
2. Eve
A perfect partner in crime to Glory, Eve is a reclusive, indoor cat who once again will need someone who knows what they're doing. Eve and Glory might be a challenge, but their hearts are worth unlocking.
3. Cookie
Look at those eyes! Cookie is solitary animal who may not get on with dogs or children, but should be fine living with another cat. She also likes her own space and enjoys running around outdoors. Keep up with her if you can!
4. Jasmine
One year old Jasmine is as rambunctious as they come - she's full of energy and life. She'd rather not live with any other pets, but she loves people and will happily get along with kids.
