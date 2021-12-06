Chesterfield Brownies get creative for festive season

Girls from the 1st Holme Hall and 3rd Brampton Brownies have been getting creative.

Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:44 am
Girls from the 1st Holme Hall and 3rd Brampton Brownies with their 'stable decorations'

Youngsters are seen here showing the ‘stable decorations they have made for the festive season.

If you would like to join a local Brownie pack, or to volunteer as a leader, more information can be found at https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/

Brownie groups are part of the Girl Guiding organisation and are open to youngsters aged from 7 to 10 years old.

The aim is to introduce girls to ‘a world of new opportunities, challenges and fun’.

