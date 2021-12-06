Chesterfield Brownies get creative for festive season

Girls from the 1st Holme Hall and 3rd Brampton Brownies with their 'stable decorations'

Youngsters are seen here showing the ‘stable decorations they have made for the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you would like to join a local Brownie pack, or to volunteer as a leader, more information can be found at https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/

Brownie groups are part of the Girl Guiding organisation and are open to youngsters aged from 7 to 10 years old.