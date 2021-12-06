Chesterfield Brownies get creative for festive season
Girls from the 1st Holme Hall and 3rd Brampton Brownies have been getting creative.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:44 am
Youngsters are seen here showing the ‘stable decorations they have made for the festive season.
If you would like to join a local Brownie pack, or to volunteer as a leader, more information can be found at https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/
Brownie groups are part of the Girl Guiding organisation and are open to youngsters aged from 7 to 10 years old.
The aim is to introduce girls to ‘a world of new opportunities, challenges and fun’.