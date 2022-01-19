Chesterfield: 14 unclaimed family estates, wills and inheritances

There are several unclaimed inheritances across Chesterfield – here’s the full list of them, using data from GOV.UK. We’ve included full names of the deceased, including their date of birth and death.

Some of the names listed have additional notes to explain their connection to Chesterfield. Anyone with no notes was born in Chesterfield and died in Chesterfield, according to GOV.UK’s data.

List of unclaimed inheritances

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money in the shape of a heart.

Derek Cannon – 1932 – 2000

(Born in Chesterfield as Derick Cannon)

Anne Ellis – 1938 – 2003

(Born in Sheffield, died in Chesterfield)

Anne Wilson – 1920 – 2009

David Evans – 1961 – 2016

(Born in Chesterfield, died in Weston-Super-Mare)

Edwin Chesterfield Walcott – 1952 – 1996

Feliks Frajmut – 1924 – 2006

(Born in Poland, died in Chesterfield)

Francis Jakowicz – 1914 – 1993

(Born in Poland, died in Chesterfield)

Gordon Simpson – 1923 – 2006

John Fraser – Date of birth unknown – 1994

Michael Edward Platt – 1931 – 2018

(Born in Aldershot, died in Chesterfield)

Monica Jane Price – 1943 – 2016

(Born in Chesterfield, died in Bishop Auckland)

Nicholas Patrick O’Farrell – 1939 – 2020

Stuart Walters – 1966 – 2021

Valda Inta Hudson – 1937 – 1996

(Born in Latvia, died in Chesterfield)

Any additional information on the estates can be found via the link above – all statistics and data were taken from GOV.UK.

Victoria Godfrey – 1956 – 2020

(Born in Chesterfield, died in West Sussex)

Zigmunt Tarasiewicz – 1926 – 2003