In Ghana February 14 is National Chocolate Day (photo: Adobe)

Stores filled with such gifting materials is also a common sight during Valentine’s Day in India and a few other nations.

But couples in Bulgaria celebrate their love with a glass of local wine while lovebirds in Wales earlier exchange special and intricately handcrafted wooden spoons.

And young Filipino couples marry in an event sponsored by the government as a form of public service.

In Wales the country celebrates its day of love on January 25, which is called "Day of San Dwynwen" and love spoons are exchanged (photo: Adobe)

1 Argentina – Week

Of Sweetness

Argentinians don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day in February but “Week of Sweetness” in July. It’s the day when lovers exchange kisses and receive chocolates and other sweets.

The day actually started as a commercial invention but later became Valentine’s tradition.

2 France – Epicentre

Of Romance

It is believed that the first ever Valentine’s Day card originated in France when Charles Duke of Orleans sent love letters to his wife from prison in 1415.

The French village called “Valentine” turns into the epicenter of romance between February 12 and 14.

You can see the beautiful yards, trees, and homes decorated with love cards, roses and proposals for marriage.

It is probably the most beautiful Valentine’s Day tradition in the world.

3 South Korea – Unique

Set Of Experiences

Romantic couples in South Korea celebrate the day of love on the 14th of many months.

“The Day of Roses” is celebrated in May, “The Day of Kisses” in June and “The Day of Hugs" in December while single people celebrate “The Black Day” in April by eating black noodles.

4 Philippines – Gala Event

Valentine’s Day is the time when many young couples marry in an event sponsored by the government as a form of public service.

Among the most amazing Valentine’s Day celebrations around the world, this one is a gala event in the country and a special day for young people.

5 Ghana – National

Chocolate Day

In Ghana February 14 is celebrated as the “National Chocolate Day”.

It is a step that the Ghana government took in 2007 to increase tourism in the country.

Ghana is among the largest cocoa-producing countries in the world.

On February 14 you can attend performances, music events and restaurants that have themed menus for the special day.

6 Bulgaria – Day

Of Winemakers

Like any other country, Bulgaria celebrates Valentine’s Day in its own style.

On February 14 San Trifon Zartan, meaning “Day of Winemakers," is celebrated.

Young and old couples alike celebrate their love with a glass of wonderful local wine.

7 Wales – Day Of

San Dwynwen

In Wales the country celebrates its day of love earlier on January 25 with “Day of San Dwynwen”.