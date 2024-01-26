Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lola Newton, 11, has pipped competition from across the country in the Little Miss Teen Great Britain category in the hopes of making it to the final in October.

If she wins at the final in Blackpool – featuring a challenge day and a “a pyjama diva party” – Lola will win prizes including cash as well as the title of Little Miss Teen Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lola began dancing around a year ago, specialising in freestyle, however it was mum Sarah Newton’s aunt who suggested the youngster try beauty pageants.

Lola pictured here at a dance competition in Birmingham

Mum Sarah, 36, from Long Eaton, said: “We had a look and I showed Lola and she was like ‘oh my God mum, I really want to do that’.

"Now she really wants to go the whole way. I’ve never known a child so confident – she could be in front of thousands of people.

"She’s not a follower and very much her own sort of person. She’s very much, if she doesn’t like something she’ll happily tell you she doesn’t like it.

“Shes such a diva, she’s crazy.”

Lola Newton with her sisters and brother

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the application process participants are asked to share their likes, hobbies and beliefs.

Mum-of-five Sarah said: “One of Lola’s quotes is ‘if you can be anything, be kind’, she hates to think anybody is upset so that’s what she’s focused on.”

Speaking about the prospect of the grand final in October, Sarah said: "She will just go out there and give it her all.

"Caring" Lola Newton is a semi-finalist in Little Miss Teen Great Britain

“She’s very much a popular girl and is so caring but it’s a massive experience for her that not everybody gets to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s got through among hundreds and hundreds of girls – it’s just going to give her an extra boost.

"I know a lot of people think it’s all about looks but it’s not, it’s about giving them confidence, girls coming together and making friends and feeling confident in themselves.