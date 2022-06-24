Beautiful dogs up for adoption from the RSPCA in Chesterfield

Please note that we haven’t included any dogs or puppies that are reserved – we don’t want to be the cause of any disappointments.
If you’d like to adopt any of the dogs in this list, you can do so by visiting the RSPCA’s website.
1. Lola
Lola is six years old, but she's every bit as bouncy as a puppy. She loves food too - she'll have a whale of a time playing any game that involves treats!
Photo: -
2. Diesel
Diesel isn't anywhere nearly as scary as his name might suggest! He's an elderly boy at eight years old, but he's still full of energy - can you be the one to keep up with him?
Photo: -
3. Daisy
13-year-old Daisy is gentle old lady who loves a cuddle. She's ideal for anyone who won't be able to handle an erratic pup - she's anything but. However, she will want loads of attention - so make sure you're on standby for her!
Photo: -
4. Merlin
Here's another elderly baby - his name is Merlin and he's perfect. A gentle dog with plenty of love left to give, he's ideal for less physically able owners.
Photo: -