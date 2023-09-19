Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bluey: The Videogame will launch November 17 on PC and consoles.

The Videogame features a brand-new storyline and mini-games like ‘Keepy Uppy’ and ‘Magic Xylophone’. The official voices of the family from the TV show will be in the game including Bandit and Chilli.

Players will be able to freely explore Bluey’s house alongside other locations for the first time.

Bluey: The Videogame is based on the Emmy® and BAFTA award-winning global TV show that follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her mum, dad, and her little sister, Bingo.

Like every kid her age, the thing Bluey likes to do best is play games. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun. Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by turning everyday moments into adventures.

Up to four players can play as Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum, and Dad.

Several of the Bluey music tracks from composer Joff Bush will be featured on the game’s soundtrack alongside all new music created by the development team.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with BBC Studios as a brand-new licensing partner for Outright Games and to help expand the phenomenal world of Bluey into video games. It is always our goal to create games that can act as an entry point to the world of video games and to some of the most important entertainment franchises on the planet like Bluey. It’s a thrill for us to bring Bluey’s world to life with a level of interactivity that has never been seen before and by ensuring that the game is accessible and enjoyable for all ages we know fans across the globe will be delighted.”