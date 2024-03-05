Amanda Holden and Myleene Klass team up to launch Tommy’s Mother’s Day campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s campaign focuses on sharing messages of support with others who might find this time difficult ahead of Mother’s Day, and the presenters and charity ambassadors have shared their own personal stories, offering words of hope and encouragement.

A recent survey of Tommy’s supporters found more than half felt sad in the run-up to Mother’s Day, while more than a quarter said they felt anxious or overwhelmed.

Amanda said “In the middle of the night at the height of my grief of giving birth to my still born son Theo, I sadly found no comfort online. Blinded by tears most websites were convoluted and technically difficult to access. Especially to a person not thinking straight - desperate and fumbling for words or stories similar to her own.

Amanda Holden

“I was fortunate in that my midwife friend was a grief counsellor in the hospital when Theo was born so I had her on hand for all my questions…how did it happen? Why? Why me? Was it my fault?

“That’s why I fully support Tommy’s We See A Mum campaign. It is imperative to be there for each other. To love and support and most importantly talk about the loss of our children. At any stage it is difficult, distressing and utterly heart-breaking. The strength a family needs to continue on the journey of trying again knowing it may happen again or worrying it might is a huge undertaking. We See A Mum. We’ve got you. Keep talking. Never give up. This Mother’s Day I will be with my two beautiful daughters, I am a mum of three though, I always remember my beautiful son Theo. I am always very grateful, it’s the one day where I count my blessings and think of others. So whatever journey you are on, my thoughts are with you.”

Myleene said: “When you’ve been through the pain of miscarriage and baby loss, it’s such an isolating time. You are very much in limbo as you’re not the person you were nor are you the person you hoped you’d be. That’s why the words, ‘We see a mum’ are so important. You might not have your baby in your arms, but you hold them in your heart every day. The acknowledgment you are not alone in this is a great comfort.”

Those wanting to get involved in the campaign can share their own messages of hope to their loved ones through the charity’s website.

Tommy’s funds pregnancy research, delivers expert information and care and provides support throughout the pregnancy journey, while challenging inequity and campaigning for change to make pregnancy and birth safer.

Mums such as 33-year-old Lauren Risbey from Barnes were supported by Tommy’s when she lost two of her babies. She gave birth to her rainbow baby, Isla, in June 2023.

She said: “Losing a baby is a heart-breaking experience, often made harder by the lack of awareness within our day to day lives. When a day such as Mother’s Day comes around, it can be hard to know where you fit in. You were an ‘expecting mum’ or a ‘would’ve had a baby mum’ and now you are an ‘unseen mum’. The We See A Mum campaign creates a space to recognise and celebrate all mums wherever they are on their journey and this is hugely important as it offers an emotional and empathetic outlet. Tommy’s research and support into baby loss is vital and has helped me on my own journey to welcoming my rainbow baby.

“This will be my first Mother’s Day with my daughter and I feel incredibly lucky to share it with her. Being her mum has been my greatest privilege and I love watching her little personality develop. Though I was her mum long before she arrived… I was her mum while I asked questions and sought out answers, had testing and surgery and the courage to try again. For those struggling and hoping for their rainbow, you are already the best mum.”

The campaign is also supported by former TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou. She said: “I am supporting Tommy’s We See A Mum Mother’s Day campaign because I am the mum of Brody who is my absolute world and I was also pregnant last year with my second child, who I lost due to a rare chromosome disorder that meant our baby had no chance of survival. I want other people going through baby loss to know they’re not on their own and they will still always be the proud mum to their angel.”

Kath Abrahams, Tommy’s Chief Executive added: “We’re immensely grateful to Amanda, Myleene and Georgia for speaking so honestly about their own experiences of pregnancy loss in support of our We See A Mum campaign.

“As they understand so well, Mother's Day can be an emotional time. At Tommy’s, we know that every experience of motherhood is unique, and what it means to be a mum is different for everybody. Many people will feel like parents from the moment they start their IVF journey, or when they see a positive pregnancy test – even if, heartbreakingly, their much-wanted pregnancy ends in loss. Here at Tommy’s, we’re coming together with our community on Mother’s Day 2024 to recognise and celebrate every mum, no matter what their journey.”