The RSPCA North Derbyshire branch currently has nine beautiful dogs that are looking to be taken home by a caring family.

Adopt a dog: Nine adorable dogs in Chesterfield looking for a forever home

These nine dogs are in need of a loving home – could you be the one to provide it?

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 2:22 pm

1. Monty

The eight-year-old Monty is gentle dog who loves all the attention he can get. He'd rather not live with another dog, but he might be able to tolerate a cat if introduced properly.

2. Mia

Mia, a nine-year-old husky, already understands many basic commands - if you're unsure about how to train a dog, Mia would make a great first impression.

3. Buddy

Buddy, a six-year-old pug, loves attention more than anything else. He may love people, but he may have difficulties if he's not the only dog in the house.

4. Lucy

Lucy is a rambunctious, energetic 7-year-old whippet who will need plenty of close care and attention. She's currently reserved, but may become available again at some point.

