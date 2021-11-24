Adopt a dog: Nine adorable dogs in Chesterfield looking for a forever home

The RSPCA North Derbyshire branch currently has nine beautiful dogs that are looking to be taken home by a caring family.
1. Monty
The eight-year-old Monty is gentle dog who loves all the attention he can get. He'd rather not live with another dog, but he might be able to tolerate a cat if introduced properly.
Photo: -
2. Mia
Mia, a nine-year-old husky, already understands many basic commands - if you're unsure about how to train a dog, Mia would make a great first impression.
Photo: -
3. Buddy
Buddy, a six-year-old pug, loves attention more than anything else. He may love people, but he may have difficulties if he's not the only dog in the house.
Photo: -
4. Lucy
Lucy is a rambunctious, energetic 7-year-old whippet who will need plenty of close care and attention. She's currently reserved, but may become available again at some point.
Photo: -