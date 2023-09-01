Derbyshire parents will want to make sure children look their best when they return to school after the long summer holiday.
Your child may need a haircut but you probably have neither the skill or time to be able to do it yourself.
How about giving the experts a call? Here is our guide to where to get the best haircut for your child in Chesterfield based on Google reviews.
1. Ibzy Barber, Jawbones Hill, Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2EN
Ibzy Barber scored 5 out of 5 based on 104 Google reviews. Pops Paulie posted: "I took my two sons for a cut before my daughter's wedding and Ibzy didn’t let us down. We all had a restyle. Cannot recommend enough and will be returning all the time (my boys won’t go anywhere else now)." Photo: Google
2. The Barber Collective, Falcon Yard, Low Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PF
The Barber Collective scored 5 out of 5 based on 48 Google reviews. Kate Faulkner posted: "My partner and little boy have been coming to Jordan & co since we moved to Chesterfield. From day one he has been nothing but accommodating (especially for our little boy's first hair cut), there’s such a lovely, laidback vibe and we literally will not go anywhere else!" Photo: Google
3. Girl On Curl, St Margaret's Drive, Chesterfield, S40 4SX
Girl On Curl scored 5 out of 5 based on 30 Google reviews. Lauren posted: "I brought my daughter in for a kids cut and she was very nervous. But Vikki is such a lovely, calm person to be around and had her smiling in no time. She made it a really special experience with a lovely gift from 'The Hairy Fairy' which made it all feel very magical and exciting for my little one." Photo: Google
4. Gigi Browns Hairdressing, 26-28 Park Road, Chesterfield, S40 1XZ
Gigi Browns scored 5 out of 5 based on 27 Google reviews. Rebecca Maclean posted: "I popped in with my two pre-schoolers and the boys loved the children's salon. It kept my 18 month old still while he had his trim." Photo: Submitted