By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:23 pm

Using Google Reviews as a point of reference, we’ve picked out all of the best and most beautiful wedding venues that the Peak District has to offer.

1. Hargate Hall

Hargate Hall, Hargate Hall Road, Wormhill, Buxton, SK17 8TA. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 76 Google Reviews). "Fantastic experience, excellent service and stunning venue. Would highly recommend!"

2. Stancliffe Hall

Stancliffe Hall, Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, Matlock, DE4 2HJ. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 36 Google Reviews). "If you are looking for a stunning location for your wedding look no further than Stancliffe Hall."

3. Tissington Hall

Tissington Hall, Tissington, Ashbourne, DE6 1RA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 250 Google Reviews). "Wow, wow, wow. Stunning wedding venue with best marquee I've ever seen. Gorgeous gardens and all waiting staff were so friendly."

4. Stretton Manor Barn

Stretton Manor Barn, Straw Lane, Chesterfield, DE55 6EX. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 32 Google Reviews). "Brilliant wedding venue!! Beautiful surroundings and very tasteful decor."

