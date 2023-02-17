News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best indoor play areas in the region.

11 of the best children’s indoor play centres to visit in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over half-term – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular indoor play centres across the county.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago

With half-term coming up, parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep the family entertained.

They should look no further than these 11 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Matlock

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”

2. The Jungle, Chesterfield

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.”

3. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”

4. Tiny Town, Barlborough

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”

