News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

11 of the best children’s indoor play centres to visit during the Christmas school holidays in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular indoor play centres across the county – ideal for keeping the kids entertained over the Christmas break.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:27 GMT

As half-term starts today, parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep their families entertained.

They should look no further than these 11 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county based on Google reviews.

READ THIS: Dreaming of a white Christmas: 31 great bygone snow pictures from across Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Buxton, Ripley and Belper

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These play centres are highly-rated by other parents.

1. Play centres

These play centres are highly-rated by other parents. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”

2. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Matlock

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.”

3. The Jungle, Chesterfield

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”

4. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldGoogleBuxtonRipleyBelper