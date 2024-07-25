With the summer holidays in full swing, parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep their families entertained.
They should look no further than these 11 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county based on Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Play centres
These are some of Derbyshire’s best play centres.Photo: Google
2. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Matlock
Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”Photo: Google
3. Chester's Den, Chesterfield
Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”Photo: Google
4. Tiny Town, Barlborough
Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.