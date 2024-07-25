11 of the best children’s indoor play centres that are perfect for families to visit during the summer holidays across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
These are some of the most popular indoor play centres across the county – ideal for keeping the kids entertained over the summer holidays.

With the summer holidays in full swing, parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep their families entertained.

They should look no further than these 11 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county based on Google reviews.

READ THIS: 21 unique places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s best play centres.

1. Play centres

These are some of Derbyshire’s best play centres.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”

2. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Matlock

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”

3. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”

4. Tiny Town, Barlborough

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogleChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.