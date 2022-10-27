The weather is still mild and Chesterfield is buzzing with life this week, from the 1940s market and sports activities, to new playgrounds to explore, tree planting and much more.Why not make the most of it?
1. The 1940s market
The 1940s market is returning to Chesterfield on Thursday 27 October with activities for the whole family to enjoy. Between 10am and 4pm, visitors can experience 40s music, entertainment, exhibits and meet the stall holders in period dress.
Photo: Matthew Jones Photography
Outside Santander, singer Natasha Harper will be performing at 10.30am, 12.10pm and 1.30pm. Kyle Evans will also be singing at 11.20am, 1pm and 2.10pm. An escape artist will perform in the Market Place at 10.45am, 1pm and 3pm.
Photo: Matthew Jones Photography
3. Brushfield Park
You may go to the park all the time, but why not try a different one. You can walk, cycle and play in all of Chesterfield's amazing green spaces and enjoy surprisingly warm weather for October. Playground Brushfield Park will keep your little ones busy, while you enjoy the beautiful autumn colours.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. King George V Park
Join in with a Xplorer Halloween themed family friendly navigational challenge that is both fun and educational at King George V Park – Thursday 27 October, 10am to 1pm Other activities include how to use an apple to make a bird feeder and collect colourful leaves to make a leaf crown.
Photo: Brian Eyre