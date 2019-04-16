Eating out: Why Chesterfield's Crafty Dog is well worth a visit

Here's what our food reviewer made of the latest addition to Chesterfield's famous Brampton Mile - The Crafty Dog
There may be fewer pubs today on Chesterfield’s famous Brampton Mile than there used to be, but the standard of hostelries certainly hasn’t fallen.
And as a place to eat, Chatsworth Road boasts some of the area’s best restaurants, making it arguably the town’s culinary quarter.
MORE ON THIS: Memories of the Brampton Mile
One of the newest names on the scene has been the Crafty Dog, transforming what was once the Red Lion into a popular artisan food and drink venue.
When we arrived on a Monday evening there was a good number of people already enjoying the range of craft beers on offer and there was a warm, friendly atmosphere.
For diners, there’s the option of a main menu including classics like homemade lasagne, prawn tagliatelle or fish and chips. Alternatively, there’s a entire separate menu featuring the Crafty Dog’s speciality stonebaked pizzas.
There was a range of options to choose from when it came to the pie of the day, but the steak and ale (£9) sounded very tempting.
And I wasn’t disappointed. The meat was rich and dark, literally melting in the mouth. I opted for the dish to come with chunky cut chips and mushy peas and was left feeling comfortably stuffed when I finished.
Younger members of our party had eyes only for the pizza menu and The Crafty, featuring beer- braised brisket, candied bacon, sticky onions,
parma ham and mushroom (£11) was a meat-lover’s idea of heaven. Across the table, the chicken and chorizo (£10) with red onion, roasted peppers and sweet chilli drizzle - as well as the obvious chicken and chorizo - had a lovely warmth and was sweetly moreish.
Our order was rounded off with the Return of the Mack Burger (£12) comprising a beef patty with maple cured bacon, emmental cheese and crafty slaw - another pub classic that was well executed and swiftly dispatched.
The Crafty Dog is a welcome addition to Chatsworth Road’s pack of great places to eat and it’s well worth going walkies to check it out...
Rating 8/10. Contact The Crafty Dog