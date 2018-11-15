Disney’s Dream Big was a ‘frenzy of fun and acrobatics’ at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena

As a fairly fanatical Disney household just how the beloved animated stories would translate on to the ice rink was a source of some consternation as we took our seats for the latest ‘Dream Big’ show at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

But as little princesses and princes waving a plethora of flashing gizmos greeted Mickey and Minnie as they skated out to begin the storytelling our worries were swept away in a frenzy of fun, acrobatics and drama.

This isn’t a new concept - various incarnations of the format have been dazzling audiences since the early 1980s.

And as we watched a series of boiled down vignettes of the classic tales play out on the ice it seemed as though we were viewing a much honed and enduring format.

Despite a slightly awkward moment where only a smattering of the Wednesday night audience responded to the skaters’ pleas to get up and dance we were soon enjoying dramatic moments from Moana, Frozen, Beauty & the Beast, Cinderella and others as their flourishes and flicks seemed to heighten the drama of the classic songs.

Our twirling Moana really got into character - passionately mouthing along to “How Far I’ll Go” while gliding backwards at impossible speeds with outstretched arms and was even joined on stage by demigod Maui.

Fiery special effects, a dragon slaying and a skating Elsa firing off sparking icebolts drew gasps with Olaf and Flounder even making appearances.

From the large set piece of Aladdin’s market with dozens of characters engaging with the audience to the technical brilliance of a solo piece by our Elsa the staging was full of dynamic twists.

It’s heartily recommended and has the same magical feel of being at one of Disney’s theme parks for an evening. But you’ll have to be quick to get tickets.

Performances are as follows: Thursday, November 15 and Friday, November 16 - 6.30pm. Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 - 10.30am, 2,30pm and 6.30pm.

