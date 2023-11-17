Derbyshire Property: Dreamy farmhouse is like an ad for Country Living

Between the location, the kitchen and the stunning views, we don't think there's a more perfect house on the market right now

A stunning Georgian farmhouse in the Derbyshire Dales has hit the market. The handsome property comes with two holiday cottages, outbuildings and 5.5 acres of land.

The once-in-a-lifetime property is on the market with Fisher German and has an asking price of £1.75 million. Boasting three reception rooms and an idyllic farmhouse kitchen, this property looks like a spread from Country Living magazine.

Situated in the picturesque hamlet of Alsop en le Dale, amid the Peak District National Park, Church Farm offers a slice of rural charm for prospective buyers. The location is ideal for people who enjoy an active lifestyle and is just a short distance from a variety of popular Peak District attractions including Dovedale and the High Peak trail. The farmhouse itself has attractive rooms with beams and fireplaces with large sash windows overlooking the garden and surrounding valleys. It has a pantry, classic farmhouse kitchen overlooking the courtyard and a snug.

Upstairs the property boasts six bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms. Some of which are presently being used as studies.

The master bedroom and a guest bedroom share the same wonderful views of the countryside. The master bedroom has an ensuite shower room and feature fireplace.

Further details about the farmhouse and its many bedrooms can be found on the Rightmove listing here.

Church Farm also includes two very well-presented holiday cottages which are rated four stars by Visit England. According to the Rightmove advert: "the cottages have generated a turnover of typically £25,000 to £30,000 per annum."

