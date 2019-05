Thousands of people turned up for a taste of the action, which includes more than 100 traders, street food vendors, bars, cookery demonstrations, celebrity chefs, children's activities and live music.

The demonstration stages have been packed out so far. Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Members of the public go head to head on the BBQ stage Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

TV baker Howard Middleton is demonstrating his recipes on all three days Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Local Hope Valley brewer Ben Millner of the Intrepid Brewery Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more