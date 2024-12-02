June Eyre, 56, created the cheerful yuletide scene by downloading and tracing printed templates onto plywood and then painstakingly hand painting them.

The arrangement – which includes Father Christmas with reindeer, snowmen, elves, candy canes and ginger bread men back-lit with heartwarming lights – cost over £1,000 to create. With regard to the household’s energy bill hike, June said she will “worry about it in January”.

Plywood shapes were cut, sanded and treated by husband Mark, 55, before Christmas colour was added by Noel nut June. The collection – on Wikeley Way, Brimington, – took three days to assemble.

This is the exhibit’s second year, however Christmas 2024 has gown into a much larger scale spectacle. Speaking about the masterful creation, June said: “Last year it was a few Christmas trees and deer with some lights behind so I said to my husband, let’s do something bigger this year.

"During the course of the year my son and husband cut everything out and I painted. It’s taken a whole year to get everything together. It’s for kids, you know, the naivety of believing in Santa.

"My youngest is 20 and he turned round and said ‘I absolutely love Christmas but not in February’, but it’s been full-on Christmas since August. We’ve had people come past with kids and the kids says ‘it’s amazing’ and ‘thank you so much’.

"For that, if only that, to see their faces when they walk past, that age when they believe in Santa – they grow up too quick." Support worker June plans on keeping the display up until the new year, adding “it will go down a lot easier than it went up”.

June and Mark are already laying plans for next year, with their sights set on an interactive lights and music theme and more silhouettes. The couple have also created a Christmas post box where children can write to Father Christmas and receive a selection box and a small gift.

Hopeful youngsters should include name, postal and email addresses in their letter and will be notified of the best time to collect their festive gift. The couple are appealing for donations to help with the cost, Anyone wishing to donate should send June a message on Facebook

