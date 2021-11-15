This is where and when you can see Santa in Chesterfield this Christmas

Families can experience the magic of Christmas, with a visit to Santa’s Grotto and Post Office in Chesterfield town centre.

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield is inviting customers to enjoy an interactive experience at Santa’s Post Office, where little ones can come and meet the elves before writing their letter to Santa, posting it in the magical post box and watching as it is sent to the North Pole.

Autism friendly sessions are available to book via Centre Management on [email protected] or 01246 234630.

Santa’s Post Office is open 11am to 5pm Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19, then every day from December 20 to December 23.

Families wishing to visit the Grotto, can then make their way through the magical winter wonderland, where they’ll find Santa surrounded by all the toys for all the good girls and boys. Every child will receive a gift, an ‘official good list’ certificate and reindeer food.

The Grotto is £8.50 per child (this includes a gift, official ‘Nice List’ certificate and reindeer food).

Photographs are £3.50, or £10 for three.

Santa’s Grotto and Post Office are located on Steeplegate, opposite F. Hinds.

Shaun Brown, Operations Manager, Vicar Lane said: ‘’We really wanted to help our shoppers experience the magic of Christmas this year (especially after last year!) and what better way to do it than to bring back Santa’s Grotto and Post Office!"

Santa will be in his Grotto on the following dates and times:

November

Sat 20th, 10am – 5pm

Sun 21st, 11am – 4pm

Sat 27th, 10am – 5pm

Sun 28th, 11am – 4pm

December

Fri 3rd, 12pm – 5pm

Sat 4th, 10am – 5pm

Sun 5th, 11am – 4pm

Thurs 9th, 12pm – 5pm

Fri 10th, 12pm – 5pm

Sat 11th, 12pm – 5pm

Sun 12th, 11am – 4pm

Thurs 16th, 12pm – 5pm

Fri 17th, 12pm – 5pm

Sat 18th, 12pm – 5pm

Sun 19th, 11am – 4pm

Mon 20th, 12pm – 5pm

Tues 21st, 12pm – 5pm

Wed 22nd, 12pm – 5pm

Thurs 23rd, 12pm – 5pm