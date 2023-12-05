Staveley charity thanks politician for festive fundraising donation
Ben Flook successfully raised £800 and handed over a cheque last week to the Chairman and Treasurer of the Staveley Project Organiser Team, Dean Rhodes and Paula Smith, to help fund Christmas presents for children across Staveley.
Upon receiving the donation, Chairman of the Staveley Project Organiser Team, Dean Rhodes, commented: “We are so grateful to Ben – and everyone who has donated this year. Thanks to Ben’s fundraising efforts – and others from the local community – we are now able to fund over 1,000 presents to children from across Staveley. It was heart warming to see the children’s smiles last week when they received their selection box – and I cant wait to see the children’s faces again on Saturday at our Winter Wonderland event at Staveley Market.”
Ben arranged the donations himself after being approached by the Staveley Project Organiser Team, who have been running charity events across Staveley for the last 5 years.
Speaking after handing over the £800 cheque to SPOT, Ben Flook said: “Christmas is a special time when communities, family and friends come together to celebrate. It is so important that children experience the joy and warmth of Christmas. I am glad that I have been able contribute in some way to spread the magic of Christmas.”
Paula Smith, who is Treasurer of SPOT and owner of Hair with Attitude in Staveley, spoke of her joy upon receiving the donation. Paula said: “I’ve spoken to so many people across Staveley who are excited for our Christmas events. I cannot wait to see the joy on the children’s faces when they receive a special Christmas gift this year. I want to thank everyone, and especially Ben Flook, for making this happen. It is great that Ben is actively supportive of our aims and his efforts ensure community events can go ahead. We are lucky to have him onboard.”
On Saturday, December 9, SPOT will hold a Christmas event at the Edge Centre Staveley as well as the Winter Wonderland event in Staveley Market Square. The Senior Citizens Party will also be hosted by SPOT on 13 th December.