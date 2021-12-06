Meet Santa at Erewash Museum on December 11 and 18, from 11am to 3pm.

Santa Saturdays will enable families to take part in the museum’s festive family trail, pop into the gift shop for those last minute presents and have a warming drink in the Old Stables Tearoom.

Councillor Val Clare, lead member for community engagement on Erewash Borough Council, said: “The visits by Father Christmas are always very popular so be sure to book early for your chance to meet with Santa and enjoy a festive time at the award-winning Erewash Museum.”

Tickets £3.50 per child, which includes a gift. Personalised digital Santa messages can also be arranged for group bookings and school classes at £5.