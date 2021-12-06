Santa is looking forward to meeting families after parking his sleigh at Derbyshire museum
Santa is looking forward to meeting children at Erewash Museum after parking his sleigh in the stables.
The popular seasonal visitor will be the centre of attention on December 11 and 18, from 11am until 3pm.
Santa Saturdays will enable families to take part in the museum’s festive family trail, pop into the gift shop for those last minute presents and have a warming drink in the Old Stables Tearoom.
Councillor Val Clare, lead member for community engagement on Erewash Borough Council, said: “The visits by Father Christmas are always very popular so be sure to book early for your chance to meet with Santa and enjoy a festive time at the award-winning Erewash Museum.”
Tickets £3.50 per child, which includes a gift. Personalised digital Santa messages can also be arranged for group bookings and school classes at £5.
Tickets must be booked and paid for in advance to avoid disappointment. To book email: [email protected] or call 0115 90711