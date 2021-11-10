Santa and his reindeers bring Christmas sparkle at Bakewell

Bakewell Christmas Sparkle, staged by Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society (BAHS), takes place both indoors and out at Bakewell Agricultural Centre (ABC) from 10am to 4pm.

Father Christmas, provided by Bakewell Rotary, will greet children alongside real reindeer from Retford’s Haughton Park House Farm.

Bridget Hope, BAHS’s manager, said: “Our first ever Christmas event will comprise an indoor market of around 50 stalls run by local producers and makers, an independent food and drink court, children’s craft workshops, festive demonstrations and musical entertainment throughout the day from Bakewell Silver Band and Peak Performance choir.

Families can meet real reindeer at Bakewell Christmas Sparkle.

“Our focus has been to put together an event showcasing what fantastic makers and producers can be found in the surrounding area and we’re confident we’ve achieved that.”

Participating businesses from Sheffield and its surroundings include Cross Scythes Catering, Hayley Bennett Jewellery, Scrumptious by Lucy, Peak Ales, The Derbyshire Candle Company, The Lambton Larder, Bakewell Cheese Shop and Dad’s Bees, to name just a few.

Demonstrations of how to make festive centrepieces will be provided courtesy of Bakewell's Violets & Daisies, while Bolsover business Just Roll With It will be showcasing how they make their beautifully decorated Christmas cakes. Both businesses will also be selling their wares.

Children’s craft workshops will be provided by Chesterfield’s popular StraightCurves, who will be assisting children in making air-drying clay Christmas decorations, badges and woolly baubles. Craft sessions do not need to be booked and carry a nominal fee ranging from £1 to £5.

BAHS incoming president Steve Flewitt board member Anne Tipple outgoing president The Duchess of Devonshire and board member Linda Robbins

BAHS will also have a Christmas card making area set up for children, with a fee of £1 to cover material costs.