Peak District foodbanks: Christmas food bank donations
Just a small donation could help turn someone’s Christmas into a magical one.
Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – but not for everyone. For some, it’s a lonely day without the things that make Christmas so special. It doesn’t have to be that way, however.
If you can donate just a small amount of money or food to your local foodbank, it could make a bigger difference than you can possible imagine.
High Peak Food Bank
Address: United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton, SK17 6PT.
Chapel Good Neighbour
Address: 31 Beresford Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0NY.
Helping Hands New Mills Foodbank
Address: New Mills, High Peak, SK22 3BY.
Ashbourne Food Bank
Address: Ashbourne Elim Pentecostal Church, The Waterside Centre, Ashbourne, DE6 1DG.
Church in the Peak
Address: Lime Tree Business Park, The Lime Tree, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ.
Have we missed any out? Please let us know if we have!