Peak District foodbanks: Christmas food bank donations

Foodbank

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – but not for everyone. For some, it’s a lonely day without the things that make Christmas so special. It doesn’t have to be that way, however.

If you can donate just a small amount of money or food to your local foodbank, it could make a bigger difference than you can possible imagine.

High Peak Food Bank

Address: United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton, SK17 6PT.

Chapel Good Neighbour

Address: 31 Beresford Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0NY.

Helping Hands New Mills Foodbank

Address: New Mills, High Peak, SK22 3BY.

Ashbourne Food Bank

Address: Ashbourne Elim Pentecostal Church, The Waterside Centre, Ashbourne, DE6 1DG.

Church in the Peak

Address: Lime Tree Business Park, The Lime Tree, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ.