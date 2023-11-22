Matlock revives traditional street parade for Christmas lights switch-on event

Matlock’s Christmas lights will be switched on this weekend and to mark the occasion the town is reviving its traditional street parade to spread a little more joy throughout the community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festivities start at 4pm on Friday, November 24, in front of the clocktower at Park Head, while the parade starts at 6pm near Twiggs, at the junction of Dimple Road and Bakewell Road.

The procession was once a familiar sight as Christmas kicked off in the town, linked to the Victorian Matlock Christmas Market, but when the switch-on became a separate event a few years ago, and held earlier in the season, it was confined to one central location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Steve Flitter, who will be flicking the ceremonial switch, said: “We’re reviving the parade in a different way, moving with the times to help create interest and footfall around all the businesses that will be opening late.

The Matlock Christmas lights switch-on is a chance for the whole community to come together. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“We want to give it that festival feeling and get people buzzing all around town. It sets the scene for Christmas, makes Matlock more vibrant and jolly and helps build that community spirit.”

Santa Claus will be escorted on the parade route by groups including the League of Zeal Motorcycle Club, the Peak 4x4 Response charity, representatives Matlock Town and Chesterfield Town Football Clubs, and the Bonsall Red Barrows display team, all marching to the carnival beats of the Belper Boom drum team.

The Matlock Derwent Valley Lions Club will again be assisting Santa's Grotto at Park Head, where refreshments will be on sale courtesy of Lumsdale Cheesecakes and the Rotary Club of Matlock, among many other stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be live entertainment from a line-up which features the Matlock Community Choir, Wirksworth ukulele orchestra Wuzzalele and local singer-songwriter Gervase Mccarron.

Festive lighting will extend to more areas of the town centre this year thanks to local business sponsors. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

After Friday, Matlock Town Council will focus attention on two more events it is hosting for Christmas: a civic carol service in partnership with All Saints Church on Wednesday, December 20, and a lunch at the Imperial Rooms on December 25 for residents who may otherwise be spending the day alone.

Anyone who would like to attend the lunch or support it as a volunteer can contact 01629 583042 or [email protected].