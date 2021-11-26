Join festive lantern parade in Chesterfield

The lantern parade is beginning at the bandstand in Queen’s Park at 3.30pm and will make its way into the town centre to end at the Christmas tree in the Market Place.

The lantern parade, organised by Chesterfield Borough Council and Junction Arts, is beginning at the bandstand in Queen’s Park at 3.30pm and will make its way into the town centre to end at the Christmas tree in the Market Place.

The Handmade Samba Band will accompany the parade walking into the town centre and the Ireland Colliery Brass Band will be performing at the Christmas tree in the Market Place.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This event is being organised as part of the Year of Outdoors campaign, that encourages residents and visitors to explore Chesterfield's parks and open spaces.

“This is the first time that the lantern parade has taken place in Chesterfield and we are looking forward to seeing all of the handmade lanterns created at the various community-based workshops taking place, or others that have been made at home.”

Jemma Burton, project co-ordinator for Junction Arts, said: “We are excited to be delivering a magical lantern parade in Chesterfield this year and to be working with school children and communities across the town. During dark winter nights lantern parades are a wonderful way for people to come together and celebrate through creativity.”

If you would like to take part in the lantern parade and would like to make a lantern in advance, you can attend a number of free workshops taking place across the borough.

Workshop – dates, times and locations:

4 December – from 10am to 4pm in Staveley Hall. This workshop is recommended for children aged five and over and must be accompanied by an adult.

11 December – from 10am to 4pm at Loundsley Green Church. This workshop is recommended for children aged five and over and must be accompanied by an adult.

11 December – taking place at the unit directly under the big screen on Vicar Lane in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. This workshop is open to everyone to attend.

The workshops in Staveley and Loundsley Green will be working with willow and tissue and guided by an artist. You do not need to be pre-book but there will be limited spaces. Please contact [email protected] / junctionarts.org for more details.

You can drop into the workshop in the town centre, however, there are limited kits available to make a free lantern so please contact Wendy Blunt on 01246 959657 or email [email protected] to book in advance and avoid disappointment. The lanterns made at this workshop will be made out of paper and decorated with tissue paper.

There is also an option to download or collect a template and instructions to make a lantern at home: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/explore-chesterfield/year-of-outdoors/year-of-outdoors-events#lantern_parade. For this version you can use a recycled plastic bottle.

