In pictures: Motorbike Santa and marching drummers rev up Christmas cheer at Matlock parade

The festive season arrived in Matlock at the weekend with extra helpings of Christmas cheer as the traditional street parade returned and the town’s lights were switched on for the first time.

Matlock Town Council staged the event on Friday, November 24, and residents of all ages flocked towards Hall Leys Park to soak up the atmosphere

As one of the few winter gatherings where everyone is invited, the night is an important occasion for community spirit, showing visitors the best of the town and boosting trade for local businesses.

The centrepiece fir tree at Park Head came with its own story of giving this year, as the council obtained it from Alderwasley Hall School, a short drive away down the A6.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We’d like to thank the school for their kind donation. This was a tree that was being felled from the school grounds and we felt that rather than pay to have a completely different tree felled, just for decorative purposes it would be a much more environmentally sound decision to use onewhich was being felled anyway.

“While we are aware it's not quite the size we're used to we are keenly aware of our financial and environmental responsibilities during our events programme.”

The outdoor decorations lining streets around Crown Square were once again funded by local businesses this year, meaning the lights extended to more parts of the park and along First Parade compared with 2022.

The council has thanked the following for their support: the Tipsy Toad, Valley Lodge care home, Coco Gifts, Matlock Athletic Club, Matlock Town Football Club, Darwin Forest, Gigaclear, Elliot Carpets, Twenty Ten, Aspire Creative and Derwent Treescapes.

More crowds are expected in town when the ever-popular Christmas markets pitch up over the weekends of December 1-3 and 16-17, while council officers will ramp up their plans for a civic carol service at All Saints Church on Wednesday, December 20, and a lunch at the Imperial Rooms on December 25 for residents who may otherwise be spending the day alone.

Anyone who would like to attend the lunch or support it as a volunteer can contact 01629 583042 or [email protected].

