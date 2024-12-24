In pictures: Derbyshire Times readers' pets dressed to impress for Christmas

We asked our Facebook audience to share photos of their furry friends in the best festive get-ups, and we received enough generous gifts to make anyone swallow their humbug.
We hope all your pets are being spoiled with kindness, care and a stocking full of toys and treats as they melt a few strangers’ hearts in return.
On the first day of Christmas our readers give to thee …
1. Pets at Christmas 2024
... a good boy Finn out among the trees, courtesy of Janice Dyson in Wingerworth. Photo: Contributed
2. Pets at Christmas 2024
... two chocolate dogs, Quincy and Penelope from Zoe in Chesterfield. Photo: Contributed
3. Pets at Christmas 2024
... tree, French (bulldog) Enzo from Leanne Ashley in Chesterfield. Photo: Contributed
4. Pets at Christmas 2024
... floor crawling Betty, thanks to Tracey Davidson from Chesterfield. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.