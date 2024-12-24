In pictures: Derbyshire Times readers' pets dressed to impress for Christmas

‘Tis the season to don a paper crown and momentarily leave all thoughts of dignity behind – whether gladrags or pyjamas, dressing for the occasion is part and parcel of Christmas, even for our readers’ pets it seems.

We asked our Facebook audience to share photos of their furry friends in the best festive get-ups, and we received enough generous gifts to make anyone swallow their humbug.

We hope all your pets are being spoiled with kindness, care and a stocking full of toys and treats as they melt a few strangers’ hearts in return.

On the first day of Christmas our readers give to thee …

... a good boy Finn out among the trees, courtesy of Janice Dyson in Wingerworth.

... a good boy Finn out among the trees, courtesy of Janice Dyson in Wingerworth.

... two chocolate dogs, Quincy and Penelope from Zoe in Chesterfield.

... two chocolate dogs, Quincy and Penelope from Zoe in Chesterfield.

... tree, French (bulldog) Enzo from Leanne Ashley in Chesterfield.

... tree, French (bulldog) Enzo from Leanne Ashley in Chesterfield.

... floor crawling Betty, thanks to Tracey Davidson from Chesterfield.

... floor crawling Betty, thanks to Tracey Davidson from Chesterfield.

