Stallholders enjoyed brisk trade all weekend.

In pictures: crowds flock to Matlock as Victorian Christmas market returns

Matlock’s Victorian heart was pulsing with activity at the weekend as the long-running Christmas market returned.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 9:33am

The largest local market of the season, it brought thousands of shoppers and revellers to the town centre over three days packed with festive fun.

1. The Seaforth Highlanders Pipe Band were entertaining visitors

Pa rum pum pum pum.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. There was a festive buzz in Hall Leys Park

Visitors thronged around the live entertainment stages, fairground rides and food vendors.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Day two of the market fell on Small Business Saturday

One visitor said: "We had a great time. Thank you to everyone involved and all the stallholders. Some lovely products."

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Tucking in

Not the feast of Stephen, but Jayden and Libby Weaver were among those dining out.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

