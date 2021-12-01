Here are 10 of the best places in Chesterfield and beyond to buy a real Christmas tree

Visitors to The Magic of Christmas display at Chatsworth this season will be dazzled by the real fir tree in the Painted Hall, which most homes would struggle to accommodate as it is 24ft tall!
But there are plenty of places, including Chatsworth Garden Centre, where you can buy a statement tree for your home.
With many outlets now selling needle-retaining trees, there shouldn’t be much cleaning up to do – just remember to keep your real tree well watered.
Some families choose to put up artificial trees, recycling them year after year and ringing the changes by adding new decorations.
But if you favour the real deal, here are the places where you can pick the perfect Christmas tree this year: