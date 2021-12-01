Here are 10 of the best places in Chesterfield and beyond to buy a real Christmas tree

Visitors to The Magic of Christmas display at Chatsworth this season will be dazzled by the real fir tree in the Painted Hall, which most homes would struggle to accommodate as it is 24ft tall!

But there are plenty of places, including Chatsworth Garden Centre, where you can buy a statement tree for your home.

With many outlets now selling needle-retaining trees, there shouldn’t be much cleaning up to do – just remember to keep your real tree well watered.

Some families choose to put up artificial trees, recycling them year after year and ringing the changes by adding new decorations.

But if you favour the real deal, here are the places where you can pick the perfect Christmas tree this year:

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield The garden centre, near Newbold, is selling freshly cut Christmas trees which are available for collection.

2. Glapwell Nurseries Pick your own Nordman fir tree by visiting the centre or order over the phone and let the staff choose your tree and deliver it to your home, with free local delivery (Call: 01623 812191 or visit www.facebook.com/glapwellnurseries)

3. Riverside Garden Centre, Chesterfield Riverside have a full selection of trees on sale at their premises on Sheffield Road. (https://www.gardenbuild.com)

4. Harewood House Farm X-MAS Trees Choose your own Nordmann fir tree from a plantation at this family-run business in Holymoorside. The trees are freshly cut to order with free delivery to local areas. (Call 07934 818921, email: [email protected] or go to: www.facebook.com/harewoodhousefarmxmastrees)