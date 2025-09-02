If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, and you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a lovely meal, then look no further.
These 21 restaurants and pubs across the county have been ranked among the best in the region after being awarded AA Rosettes – a prestigious prize that marks the country’s best places to eat.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Derbyshire restaurants with prestigious AA Rosettes
These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Red Lion, Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge
The Red Lion has two AA Rosettes - being recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.” Photo: Casa Hotels Group
3. The Beeley Inn, Beeley
The Beeley Inn has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering “classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head has been awarded three AA Rosettes, and was described by an inspector as a “rising star in Derbyshire.” Photo: Brian Eyre