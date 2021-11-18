Derbyshire: When and where will the Christmas lights be turned on?

Lights

Seeing Christmas lights burst into life is, for many, when the season of cheer truly begins. It’s always a breath-taking moment and provides fun for all the family.

There’s plenty of events like this around Derbyshire coming up soon. If you’d like to attend any, here’s everything you need to know about them.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s highly-anticipated lights switch on will commence on Sunday, November 21st. However, there’s much more to do than just observe the decorations.

The event itself begins at 12pm, with the lights being switched on at around 4:45pm – so there’s plenty to do beforehand.

As well as shopping for trinkets in the Christmas market, live performances from various musicians will be held at the Market Hall, amongst other places. These include the Rose Choir, the Sheffield Brass Band and the Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra.

In addition to this, you’ll also be able to see plenty of other quirky acts, such as a “Christmas tree stilt walker” and “dancing robots”.

Ilkeston

Ilkeston’s light switch on event will take place on Friday, November 26th. While the show is set to begin at 5:30pm, the lights themselves will illuminate at 7pm, with the Mayor of Erewash (Donna Briggs) having the honour of switching them on.

Aside from the lights, you’ll also be able to see performers such as Ilkeston’s own brass band, as well as Gary Barlow and Michael Buble impersonators. Following this, there will be a session of carol singing that anyone can join in on.

Long Eaton

In Long Eaton, their Christmas lights switch on event will be held on Thursday, November 25th. As with Ilkeston’s lights, the deed will be done by Donna Briggs at 7pm.

Also similar to Ilkeston, the event will feature a Gary Barlow tribute act at 6:15pm – we’re currently unaware if it is the same person.