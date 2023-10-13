Daughter shares precious memories of dad on Treetops Light up a Life Tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year, hundreds of people remember their loved ones with a light. Clair, 49, from Sandiacre has remembered her dad, Trev Eley, every year since he died in 2020.

“My dad was a very easy-going and laid-back person. He never wanted any fuss over him, to trouble anyone, or for anyone to worry about him. He was always good-humoured and saw the lighter side of things, even when his health started to decline.

“Every year, my dad used to build me a sledge ready for when it snowed. We used to take it to the hill in Hemington where he grew up and spend all day sledging until we would break it! The next year, he would build me a new and improved one. It’s one of my most precious memories.

Clair is encouraging others to remember a loved one this year and support the local end-of-life charity this year.

“For me and my family, it’s really important to have memories that make us smile when we remember dad. And every year. it’s really moving to see dad’s light shine alongside hundreds of others remembering their own loved ones.”

Proceeds raised through Treetops Light up a Life go towards helping the end-of-life charity care for patients and families in the local community.

A dedication donation of £20 helps two bereaved children receive resources that will help them process their feelings. A dedication donation of £67 helps a family caring for a loved one at home receive a visit from the Treetops Roaming Nurses. And a dedication donation of £108 helps provide a patient at the very end of life with a night of Hospice at Home nursing care.

Clair Attwood with dad Trevor Eley

The Treetops Light up a Life Tree is online so family and friends can see their lights at any time, and from anywhere across the country. People can share memories or messages, as well as upload a photo with their chosen light. Each light is a precious memory that brings comfort and joy.

A special Light up a Life Event will take place at the hospice in Risley on Sunday 3 December. During the event, the Treetops Hospice Christmas lights will be switched on and there is a moment of quiet reflection to remember loved ones.

To share a memory on the Light up a Life Tree, head to www.treetops.org.uk/lights or call the hospice on 0115 949 1264.

