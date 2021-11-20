Christmas Tree Festival returns to Chesterfield's Crooked Spire - in pictures

The trees are decorated by local people from groups, shops and WIs to scout and guide groups, schools, high street stores, accountants, Chesterfield Museum and many more.

Now in its seventh year, The Festival of Christmas Trees continues to grow.

Over 25 thousand people visited the Crooked Spire to see the trees in 2019.

The event takes place until Sunday, November 28 at The Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints.

Christmas Tree Festival Over 25 thousand people visited the Crooked Spire to see the trees in 2019.

Christmas Tree Festival Head to the famous Crooked Spire, the largest church in Derbyshire, for the Christmas Tree Festival

Christmas Tree Festival The festival is now in its seventh year.

Christmas Tree Festival Get into the festive spirit with a visit to the festival which runs until Sunday, November 28.