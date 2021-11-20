Now in its seventh year, the festival continues to grow.

Christmas Tree Festival returns to Chesterfield's Crooked Spire - in pictures

Over 100 decorated Christmas trees are on show in Chesterfield’s famous Crooked Spire Church.

By Julia Rodgerson
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 4:27 pm

The trees are decorated by local people from groups, shops and WIs to scout and guide groups, schools, high street stores, accountants, Chesterfield Museum and many more.

Over 25 thousand people visited the Crooked Spire to see the trees in 2019.

The event takes place until Sunday, November 28 at The Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints.

Check out the wonderful selection of photos captured by Nick Rhodes of Hasland.

1. Christmas Tree Festival

Photo: NICK RHODES

2. Christmas Tree Festival

Head to the famous Crooked Spire, the largest church in Derbyshire, for the Christmas Tree Festival

Photo: NICK RHODES

3. Christmas Tree Festival

The festival is now in its seventh year.

Photo: NICK RHODES

4. Christmas Tree Festival

Get into the festive spirit with a visit to the festival which runs until Sunday, November 28.

Photo: NICK RHODES

