Christmas Tree Festival returns to Chesterfield's Crooked Spire - in pictures

The trees are decorated by local people from groups, shops and WIs to scout and guide groups, schools, high street stores, accountants, Chesterfield Museum and many more.
Now in its seventh year, The Festival of Christmas Trees continues to grow.
Over 25 thousand people visited the Crooked Spire to see the trees in 2019.
The event takes place until Sunday, November 28 at The Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints.
Check out the wonderful selection of photos captured by Nick Rhodes of Hasland.
