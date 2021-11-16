Christmas 2021: Where can I meet Santa in and around Chesterfield?
After a difficult year for Santa, he’s hoping to get out and about once again in 2021.
Father Christmas had a hard time in 2020 – let’s see you try delivering presents to children across the world during a pandemic!
However, this year, he’s been given the all clear – and he’s coming to Chesterfield.
Here’s where you’ll be able to catch him in town. Remember, he’s a busy man, he never stays in one place for very long! Furthermore, some of the events will be virtual – they have been denoted accordingly.
The Amazing Magical Chesterfield Santa House (virtual)
Address: Chesterfield Market Hall, Assembly Rooms, Market Place, S40 1AR.
Date/s and time/s: December 4th – December 5th, December 11th – December 12th, December 18th – December 19th, December 20th – December 23rd.
Breakfast with Santa at Van Dyk Hotel
Address: Van Dyk Hotel, Worksop Road, Clowne, S43 4TD.
Date/s and time/s: December 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th (all 9am – 12pm).
Santa Visits Brampton Manor
Address: The Manor at Brampton, Old Road, S40 3QR.
Date/s and time/s: December 9th (6pm – 9pm), December 16th, December 22nd (6pm – 8pm).
Santa’s Grotto at Vicar Lane
Address: Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Vicar Lane, S40 1PY
Date/s and time/s: November 20th (10am – 5pm), 21st (11am – 4pm), 27th (10am – 5pm), 28th (11am – 4pm). December 3rd (12pm – 5pm), 4th (10am – 5pm), 5th (11am – 4pm), 9th (12pm – 5pm), 10th (12pm – 5pm), 11th (12pm – 5pm), 12th (11am – 4pm), 16th (12pm – 5pm), 17th (12pm – 5pm), 18th (12pm – 5pm), 19th (11am – 4pm), 20th (12pm – 5pm), 21st (12pm – 5pm), 22nd (12pm – 5pm), 23rd (12pm – 5pm), 24th (10am – 2pm).
Santa Visits at The Ropery
Address: The Ropery, 2 Castle Street, Bolsover, S44 6PP.
Date/s and time/s: November 17th (10:00am – 10:30am, 1pm – 2pm), 18th, 19th, 20th, 23rd, 24th (10:00am – 10:30am, 1pm – 2pm), 25th, 26th, 27th, 30th. December 1st (10:00am – 10:30am), 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th (10:00am – 10:30am), 16th, 17th, 18th, 21st, 23rd.