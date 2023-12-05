Chesterfield’s independent food producers are ready to provide you with a special festive feast

Shop for the Christmas dinner essentials, along with sweet treats and savoury snacks. Sample a new flavour of your favourite local tipple, as well as local tea and coffee.The best part is, we’ve done the hard work for you… Here are our top picks for your festive feast this year.Don’t forget to browse the best locally sourced Christmas gifts, events and activities taking place across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire at: www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmasExperience the magic of Christmas in Chesterfield. You can taste fabulous food, purchase great gifts and make memories at excellent family events.With independent retailers, high-street brands and bustling markets – shopping local is easy this Christmas. Our gift guide can help you find the perfect presents for those you love.Looking forward to celebrating with friends and family? Eat, drink and be merry at our amazing local cafes, restaurants and bars...