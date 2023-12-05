Chesterfield’s independent food producers are ready to provide you with a special festive feast

You don’t need to travel far to fill your table for the perfect family feast this Christmas - Chesterfield boasts a variety of shops, bakeries, butchers and more to source all your mouth-watering favourites, including award-winning businesses offering the best customer service.
Don't forget to browse the best locally sourced Christmas gifts, events and activities taking place across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire at: www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmasExperience the magic of Christmas in Chesterfield. You can taste fabulous food, purchase great gifts and make memories at excellent family events.With independent retailers, high-street brands and bustling markets – shopping local is easy this Christmas.
1. CK’s Fruit, Veg and Flowers
Get all the veg you need for your Christmas dinner from this Hasland-based fruit and veg store. Pre-orders are now being taken for vegetables and festive flowers.
To add some extra flavour to your Christmas dinner, pick up a packet of Shropshire Spice Co. stuffing mix in a range of flavours, including Cranberry, Orange and Roast Chestnut. Or try some Mrs Darlington’s Cranberry Sauce for the perfect accompaniment to your turkey. Price: Cranberry sauce - £3.50, Stuffing mix - £1.99 Purchase online at: cksfruitvegandflowers.co.uk or in store at 14 Mansfield Road, Hasland Photo: Destination Chesterfield
2. Ibbotsons Fresh Quality Produce, Chesterfield Market
Stock up on veg in time for Christmas at Chesterfield market. Ibbotsons Fruit and Veg will have all of your essentials, such as sprouts, carrots, parsnips and potatoes.
Prices vary depending upon daily trading prices.
Purchase from Chesterfield Market. Find out about market dates and times on the run-up to Christmas at: www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmas/chesterfield-market-at-christmas Photo: Destination Chesterfield
3. Chatsworth
A luxurious finale to your festive feast, this Christmas pudding is made to a traditional Chatsworth recipe and is generously packed with seasonal fruits softened in aged brandy, enhanced with mixed spice, citrus peel and a sprinkling of flaked almonds. Price: £9.99 (400g) or £14.99 (800g). Available at the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop at Pilsley, or online at shop.chatsworth.org Photo: Destination Chesterfield
4. The Tickled Trout
Add some spice to your Christmas, with a special chilli oil, created by Tickled Trout supplier, ‘Get Funghi.’
Also, don’t forget to stock up on some honey to make those perfect parsnips on Christmas day, courtesy of Mrs Mapp’s Barlow honey, produced just a mile away from the pub itself. Price: Chilli oil - £6.95; Honey - £7. Purchase from The Tickled Trout, 33 Valley Road, Barlow S18 7SL. Find out more at: www.tickledtroutbarlow.com Photo: Destination Chesterfield