Chesterfield foodbank volunteers spread holiday cheer with festive gift wrapping marathon
In a heart-warming display of generosity and holiday spirit, volunteers spent hours meticulously wrapping Christmas presents for the children of foodbank clients.
The brightly wrapped, thoughtful toys and gifts, generously donated by individuals and organizations across Chesterfield, are set to bring joy and comfort to the families supported by the foodbank. The initiative not only demonstrates the spirit of giving within the community but also highlights the remarkable dedication of Chesterfield Foodbank’s volunteers.
“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. The generosity of individuals and organizations of not only food and toys but also financial contributions through our Aviva Matchfunding Crowdfunder Campaign will certainly help to bring relief and joy to struggling families this year,” said Jacqueline DeVeaux, Communications, Engagement and Funding Manager for Chesterfield Foodbank. “It was a really lovely event and our amazing team all enjoyed wrapping up the beautiful toys and gifts; it was a mammoth task but well worth it! Huge thanks to all involved!”
Captivating moments from the wrapping event beautifully encapsulate the camaraderie and warmth that permeated the room as volunteers worked tirelessly to bring smiles to the faces of children in need.
Chesterfield Foodbank invites the media and the community to join them in celebrating the selfless efforts of their incredible team of volunteers, and raising awareness of the work of the foodbank. The press is encouraged to share the heartening story of community solidarity during this special season.
About Chesterfield Foodbank:
Chesterfield Foodbank is a registered charity (1174426) dedicated to providing essential food and support to individuals and families facing food insecurity. Through community partnerships and the generosity of local residents, the foodbank strives to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.