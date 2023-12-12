Chesterfield foodbank volunteers spread holiday cheer with festive gift wrapping marathon

The dedicated team at Chesterfield Foodbank showcased their unwavering commitment to community welfare yesterday, as they gathered to transform the foodbank space into a festive wrapping haven.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heart-warming display of generosity and holiday spirit, volunteers spent hours meticulously wrapping Christmas presents for the children of foodbank clients.

The brightly wrapped, thoughtful toys and gifts, generously donated by individuals and organizations across Chesterfield, are set to bring joy and comfort to the families supported by the foodbank. The initiative not only demonstrates the spirit of giving within the community but also highlights the remarkable dedication of Chesterfield Foodbank’s volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. The generosity of individuals and organizations of not only food and toys but also financial contributions through our Aviva Matchfunding Crowdfunder Campaign will certainly help to bring relief and joy to struggling families this year,” said Jacqueline DeVeaux, Communications, Engagement and Funding Manager for Chesterfield Foodbank. “It was a really lovely event and our amazing team all enjoyed wrapping up the beautiful toys and gifts; it was a mammoth task but well worth it! Huge thanks to all involved!”

Captivating moments from the wrapping event beautifully encapsulate the camaraderie and warmth that permeated the room as volunteers worked tirelessly to bring smiles to the faces of children in need.

Captivating moments from the wrapping event beautifully encapsulate the camaraderie and warmth that permeated the room as volunteers worked tirelessly to bring smiles to the faces of children in need.

Chesterfield Foodbank invites the media and the community to join them in celebrating the selfless efforts of their incredible team of volunteers, and raising awareness of the work of the foodbank. The press is encouraged to share the heartening story of community solidarity during this special season.

For media inquiries, please contact: Communications, Engagement and Funding Manager for Chesterfield Foodbank, Jacqueline DeVeaux

About Chesterfield Foodbank:

All smiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad