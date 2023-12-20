Chesterfield FC scores big in community spirit: "Chester's Toy Appeal" a resounding success

In a triumphant display of community engagement, Chesterfield Football Club has achieved a significant victory with its recent philanthropic endeavour, "Chester's Toy Appeal".

The club's commitment to spreading holiday cheer has resulted in a commendable success, as families in need have received a generous supply of Christmas toys for their children.

The resounding success of the toy appeal is attributed not only to the remarkable efforts of Chesterfield Football Club but also to the overwhelming support of the community. Individuals from all walks of life rallied together, contributing to the initiative's triumph and creating a heart-warming display of solidarity and generosity.

In the true spirit of teamwork and shared goals, Chesterfield Football Club has further demonstrated its commitment to community welfare by generously donating any remaining toys to Chesterfield Foodbank. This thoughtful gesture ensures that the holiday season will be brighter for even more families, as they receive much-needed support during this festive period.

"We are delighted to see the tremendous response to 'Chester's Toy Appeal' and are grateful for the support of our community members who pitched in to make this initiative a resounding success," said Bridget Ball, spokesperson for Chesterfield Football Club. "The overflowing generosity and shared commitment to making a positive impact highlight the true essence of Chesterfield Football Club beyond the field, and we are so happy to help.

Jacqueline DeVeaux from Chesterfield Foodbank commented, "We are absolutely delighted to receive these toys from Chesterfield FC to pass on to families who use our foodbank. Huge thanks to all involved. 30% of the people fed by our foodbank are children, so it is really appreciated more than you can imagine."

Both the club and the foodbank wish to extend their gratitude to everyone involved in the appeal, including the dedicated staff, players, patrons and supporters who played a vital role in making a difference in the lives of local families.

In the midst of this festive season, Chesterfield Football Club and Chesterfield Foodbank encourage the community to continue embodying the spirit of giving and kindness, and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

About Chesterfield Football ClubChesterfield Football Club is a National League football club based in Chesterfield. Known for its prowess on the field, the club is equally committed to making a positive impact in the community through various initiatives and outreach programs.https://chesterfield-fc.co.uk/