Chesterfield Christmas Gift Guide - great ideas for presents to support local businesses

Christmas is once again just around the corner, and what better way to spread the love than with a gift from one of the multitude of shops, stores and restaurants in and around Chesterfield?
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT

Knowing what to get all those special people in your life can be very tricky this time of year. Here at the Derbyshire Times, we’ve put together this handy gift guide, to give you some inspiration for some fantastic gift ideas that can be bought from our local businesses.

With a wealth of shops, stores, market stalls and restaurants, let’s get your Christmas shopping sorted in Chesterfield.

Purchase locally made designs and products from the Visitor Information Centre in Chesterfield town centre. On a Wick & a Prayer are designers and makers of high quality, artisan candles based in Derbyshire. For over 25 years they have used only British sourced ingredients in their products. These candles can now be purchased from the visitor centre near the Crooked Spire. Prices: On a Wick & a Prayer: Large tin candles - £11.95, Small tin candles - £7.50, Printed glass candles - £9.95

Dave Draws is a freelance illustrator, originally from Chesterfield, known for his cartoonish style doodle maps. Prints, mugs and bags dispaying his artwork can also be purchased from the Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre. Prices: Dave Draws: 40cm x 30cm Prints - £30, Mugs - £15, Bags - £12

Give the gift of reading to the bookworm in your life this Christmas. Titles are available for all genres and interests in store at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.   Titles from big names such as Jeremy Clarkson, Peter Kay, Britney Spears, Martina Cole and Richard Osman are now available. Price: Diddly Squat – Pigs Might Fly by Jeremy Clarkson - £16.99 Purchase in-store or online at: www.waterstones.com

Get your hands on classic albums and music memorabilia at this quirky record store in Chesterfield town centre. There are plenty of festive classics in the store’s film soundtrack section - including 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' by the Vince Guaraldi Trio on exclusive Snowstorm Vinyl!  Price: £32.99 Available from the store in Theatre Yard or online: www.vanishingpointrecords.com

