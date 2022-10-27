Bookings open as Santa returns to his Chesterfield Grotto after three years

Santa will be welcoming visitors into his Chesterfield grotto from 20 November and tickets must be booked in advance either online or by contacting the Visitor Information Centre.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s great news the grotto is back in town for residents and visitors to enjoy. We are hosting the grotto on the balcony of the Market Hall, for the first time in three years and I know it has been missed by many local people.You will need to book in advance, so you don’t miss out on visiting Santa in the Market Hall.”

Visitors are asked to arrive no earlier than five minutes prior to their time slot, so we can try to keep queues to a minimum. Families will be able to meet Santa on a first come first served basis within their slot time.

Santa will be welcoming visitors into his grotto from 20 November and tickets must be booked in advance either online or by contacting the Visitor Information Centre.

There will also be three relaxed sessions that will be bookable on 3 December, 11 December and 18 December 2022. The relaxed sessions are specifically adapted for children with learning disabilities or sensory and communication disorders. There will be no flashing lights and the sessions are extended to reduce anxiety for those attending..